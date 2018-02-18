Private school in FL giving away 2 rifles as prizes at golf tournament

The Facebook post shows the recipients of the guns must be able to pass a Florida Department of Law Enforcement background check. (Source: Facebook)

PENSACOLA, FL (RNN) - A private school in Florida is giving away two rifles as prizes in its annual golf tournament.

Trinitas Christian Academy in Pensacola is giving away a Browning A-BOLT III Stalker, a bolt-action rifle, and a Smith & Wesson M&P15 — a sporting rifle similar in design to the AR-15.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, the prizes are rubbing some parents the wrong way after last week’s mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland left 17 people dead.

The school announced the prizes in a post to its event page on Facebook on Jan. 29, weeks before the Parkland shooting brought the gun debate back into the spotlight.

The Facebook post shows the recipients of the guns must be able to pass a Florida Department of Law Enforcement background check.

The golf tournament serves as a fundraiser for the school. According to its website, fundraisers like the Trinitas Golf Classic help provide tuition assistance for its students.

