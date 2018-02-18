Private school in FL giving away 2 rifles as prizes at golf tournament

Heavy rain is fallingFull Story >
An Olympian from Indiana is bringing home the silver. Nick Goepper snagged second place in the men's ski slopestyle - and gave a shout out to Perfect North in the process.Full Story >
The Butler County Sheriff says he's going to offer a concealed carry class for teachers.Full Story >
Cincinnati firefighters said no one was injured when fire broke out in a Vine Street apartment Sunday night.Full Story >
A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Ohio River at Portsmouth, Maysville, Meldahl Dam, and Cincinnati.Full Story >
