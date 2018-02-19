Fergie says 'tried my best' after national anthem blowback

Team LeBron beat Team Stephen 148-145 Sunday night.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a man died following an altercation at a Middletown bar.Full Story >
Crews responded to a crash Monday evening in Avondale.Full Story >
As of Monday evening, the river stage at Smale Park was 54.2 feet. Flood stage in Cincinnati is 52 feet.Full Story >
Temperatures will be unseasonably warm and soar to a high of 66 degrees.Full Story >
As the river continues to flood its banks, it's causing some businesses who use its scenic background to close shop.Full Story >
At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa AlhadeffFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 peopleFull Story >
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limboFull Story >
Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal WakandaFull Story >
Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respectedFull Story >
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.Full Story >
