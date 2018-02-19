LeBron James named NBA All-Star MVP, leads Team LeBron to victory

LeBron James was determined to lead the team that he drafted himself to a win over Stephen Curry's squad in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. He did so with a 148-145 score.

James scored 29 points in the victory, including a go-ahead layup with seconds to play. He also totaled 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

His all-around performance earned him the 2018 Kia All-Star MVP. It's the third time of LeBron's career he was titled the All-Star MVP.

The 2018 All-Star Game was the first time in the game's storied history where teams were drafted by two captains rather than playing in the traditional East vs. West format.

"I think the format was great," said James. "It worked out not only for the players, not only for the league, but for our fans, for everybody. It was a great weekend, and we capped it off the right way."

The usual fancy passes and alley-oops were on display, but there also seemed to be more defense showcased this year.

