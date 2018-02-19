Final day for online auction benefiting Children's Hospital - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Final day for online auction benefiting Children's Hospital

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Monday is the final day of an online auction benefiting Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and all they do for kids across the Tri-State.

Items include pieces of a mural that used to stand at the entrance of the hospital, furniture, rugs, Rookwood Pottery items, decorated pigs from the Big Pig Gig and other local art and collectibles.

Biding ends Monday at 8 p.m.

View them online here.

