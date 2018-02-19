Survivor of FL school shooting shielded classmates with his body

The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured. (Source: Broward Sheriff's Office/Twitter)

PARKLAND, FL (RNN) – When faced with gunfire at his Florida high school, a 15-year-old was shot five times while protecting his classmates but is now recovering from his injuries, according to his best friend and fellow survivor.

As gunfire erupted Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, 15-year-old Anthony Borges and about 20 of his classmates fled into a classroom, Anthony’s best friend Carlos Rodriguez told ABC News.

Anthony was the last of the students to enter the room, and as he was trying to lock the door, he was shot, Carlos said.

Nevertheless, Carlos told ABC News his friend held his ground in the doorway, putting his body between the bullets and his classmates.

Anthony took bullets to the back and both legs, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family. His left upper thigh bone was shattered.

Carlos says thanks to Anthony’s heroism, everyone else who was in the classroom survived uninjured, ABC News reports.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel visited Anthony Sunday in the hospital, where he is recovering.

The Sheriff was honored to visit Anthony Borges,15, in the hospital. Anthony was shot five times. Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas. pic.twitter.com/U0PVkEwpFZ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 18, 2018

The 15-year-old will need more surgery, but he is in stable condition.

Both Israel and Anthony’s father, Royer Borges, have asked for prayers for the boy.

The GoFundMe set up to help Anthony’s family has raised more than $70,000 in three days. Its initial goal was $5,000.

