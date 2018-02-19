Cincinnati police hold active shooter training for schools, businesses

Police departments have been holding active shooter training classes. Fort Wright police are pictured during a recent class. Cincinnati police are holding one Monday night for employees of schools and businesses. (FOX19 NOW/file)

Cincinnati police are holding active shooter training Monday night for school and business employees.

The course will help them prepare for, respond to and report incidents of perceived, planned and acts involving violence, police said.

Sixty participants were required to register by Friday.

The course will be held 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Cincinnati Police Academy in Lower Price Hill.

Topics:

ALICE training (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate)

Active shooter profile and phases

Crisis preparation and response

Observations and perception techniques

Cincinnati Police Department response

Personal safety

