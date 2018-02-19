Kremlin dismisses US election indictment as lacking evidence

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Ohio River at Portsmouth, Maysville, Meldahl Dam, and Cincinnati.Full Story >
Another local school district is dealing with a threat of violence on campus and says this one turned out to be false.
AAA offers wet weather driving and flood tips.
Cincinnati police are holding active shooter training Monday night for school and business employees.
An Ohio sheriff says he's going to offer a concealed carry class for teachers.
At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff
President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo
Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda
Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.
