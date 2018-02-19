Man allegedly robs bank for rent money

After his arrest, the 64-year-old pleaded not guilty to robbery-related charges. (Source: KSNV/CNN)

LAS VEGAS (KSNV/CNN) – Neighbors say they feel sorry for a 64-year-old who was arrested after robbing a bank, allegedly so he could pay his rent.

A federal complaint says 64-year-old Ronald Dufloth robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Las Vegas on Jan. 10.

Two days before the robbery, Dufloth told his apartment manager he was going to commit the crime to pay his rent, according to court documents.

"If you can't afford to live here, you should move,” neighbor Anthony Cumberbatch said.

The federal complaint says when Dufloth was in the bank, he handed the teller a note that said he needed $3000, all in $100 bills.

The suspect allegedly had a contraption with a red button that looked like an explosive.

Some of Dufloth’s neighbors feel sorry for him.

"It is hard out here, but he shouldn't have done that,” neighbor Cordell Jones said.

After reviewing surveillance images, authorities say they were able to track Dufloth to his apartment complex, where they arrested him.

Dufloth has pleaded not guilty to robbery-related charges. His trial is set for April 9.

