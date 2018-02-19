Another threat made against local school, determined to be false

Another local school district is dealing with a threat of violence, one the superintendent says turned out to be false.

Jay Brewer, superintendent of Dayton Independent Schools, notified parents overnight that information circulated on social media regarding a rumored violent threat by a Dayton High School student for Monday.

The Dayton Police Department received several complaints about a student who supposedly said he was going to come in school and shoot it up, said Police Chief David Halfhill. It was all "heresay" accusations and was not posted to Facebook or any other social media sites, he said.

"Officers did interview the alleged juvenile with his mother," the chief wrote in a prepared statement. "The alleged juvenile stated that he did not make any statements to anyone in regards to any shooting and does not own any guns. The accusations against the alleged juvenile were part of a juvenile tiff between several parties which then came to improper accusations against the juvenile.

"The alleged juvenile already is suspended from school for other reasons," the chief continued. "The Dayton Independent School District is aware of the issue and the Dayton Police Department will have extra patrol in the area to keep our kids safe!"

The rumor was determined to be false, the superintendent wrote in a letter posted on the district's Facebook page.

"As a result of this investigation of the rumor and it being determined to be false, Dayton Independent Schools will be open (Monday).

"We understand that many students, parents, and staff are concerned about their safety in light of recent events in schools throughout our nation. It is important that we continue to work together to ensure a safe learning environment for all. It is also important that we don’t let social media rumors disrupt our learning process and daily lives.

"As a precaution, Dayton Independent Schools and Dayton Police have put extra measures in place to ensure the safety of our staff and students on this day. We greatly appreciate the support and concern of our Dayton School Community and the communication that we have received regarding this claim.

"We assure you that at Dayton Independent Schools the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority."

Last week, in the days after 17 people were killed when a former student opened fire Wednesday with a semi-automatic rifle at a Florida high school, five Cincinnati-area schools received threats of violence: Ross, Hamilton, Middletown, Little Miami and Lebanon.

Several students were either arrested or taken into custody in connection, authorities said.

In the Ross Township case, a 14-year-old student was arrested and charged with inducing panic for allegedly referencing the deadly Florida shooting in a social media post, according to Rob Clevinger, administrator for Butler County Juvenile Rehabilitation Center.

