Ohio Gov. Kasich calls for 'common sense on the Second Amendment'

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has signed multiple bills protecting gun rights, but is now speaking out for Second Amendment restrictions.

The Republican governor appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday morning to discuss gun legislation in a follow-up to the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

If all the sudden you couldn't buy an AR-15, what would you lose? Would you feel your second amendment rights would be eroded? These are the things that have to be looked at and action has to happen. pic.twitter.com/CefKNaMKNE — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) February 18, 2018

Kasich said he can't count on Congress to lead the debate on gun control.

He feels the President should live up to the task.

"Do I think they can do anything on guns? I hope they prove me wrong and they can because I have no confidence in them," Kasich said during the nationally televised appearance. "We need leadership out of the executive,"

"I'm not calling for some outright ban," Kasich added.

Kasich posted a message on his website calling for "common sense on the Second Amendment."

John Kasich supports the Second Amendment and has signed multiple bills to protect gun rights. As a pragmatic conservative Governor Kasich also recognizes the need for common-sense solutions to our nation’s problems. In recent years, our country has been devastated by a dramatic increase in school shootings and mass killings – many with the use of semi-automatic weapons. Governor Kasich believes that we should not be afraid to learn from these tragedies and take appropriate action. John Kasich has spoken out on the need for reasonable reforms to prevent future massacres – including the potential of expanding background checks on gun sales and limiting the ability to sell weapons that have often been used in mass killings. As Governor, he recently challenged a bipartisan working group of gun owners and gun control advocates to find common ground that will protect the 2nd Amendment and save lives. The 2nd Amendment is one of the most divisive issues in our country. Leadership requires the willingness to tackle these issues and to find solutions. Our country and our children deserve that leadership.

