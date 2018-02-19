8-year-old girl gets prosthetic arm made by 3-D printer

Zadie Wilson learns how to use her new arm at the Science Center at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. (Source: WDAF/CNN)

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF/CNN) - A young Kansas City girl is ready to take on the world after getting a special prosthetic arm that fits her like a glove.

A couple years ago 8-year-old Zadie Wilson's family visited Science City at Union Station, a science museum for children. One of their makers connected them with an organization that made her arm for free.

"Everything we do here is to help educate kids, but to really be making something impactful with our maker space is fabulous," said Ryan Bell, a maker specialist at Science City.

Jacquin Buchanan designs and makes prosthetics as a hobby. He designed Zadie’s new arm.

"Even though it's just a hobby, you really are looking for something that's more fulfilling than model airplanes, or something, you're looking for something that's going to help someone else out, and it really is nice to get that feeling," Buchanan said.

Zadie was excited when she heard about her new arm, her mom Ashley Wilson said.

“…(S)he's jumping up and down running through the house going, ‘I get my arm! When?’ Zadie's been wanting to try it for a while, and if it's something she wanted, I'm really happy for her," her mom said.

Zadie said sometimes she is scared to try things that she knows she needs two arms for. This arm will help her.

"Sometimes she'll say it's a little difficult for me. I wish I had another hand to help with it," Ashley Wilson said.

But Zadie's mom says she never gives up.

"Zadie is an amazing girl and can do everything on her own. This is just another really cool tool for her to use," Ashley Wilson said.

Her new arm will last for about two years until she outgrows it.

"I think it will be amazing when Zadie can build her own, and come in, and do this," Zadie’s mom said.

"If she can come back and have that making experience as well, and sort of cultivate that love of science and make that would be great, too," Buchanan said.

