Reds 2018 motto is clear: "Winning starts now."

If you show up at the Reds complex for Spring Training, you’ll see every player wearing the same zip-up with the same motto on it – Winning Starts Now.



It’s a hard left turn from the rebuilding theme this team has carried for the past three seasons – the losing began in 2014 but the rebuilding didn’t really start until 2015.

It’s not like the players decided to lose, but the front office made moves that set the rebuild in motion and it takes time to rebuild something like this. Now, the mood is changing with the front office and trickling down to the players.



“I’m encouraged as I’ve been over the last couple years coming into this camp with the depth and talent that we’ve got,” Reds GM and President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams told Fox19 Now. “We’re in the spot we’ve been looking to be over the last couple years and it’s only going to get better.”



Since the Reds last playoff run in 2013, they have lost 86, 98, 94 and 94 games in consecutive seasons. Climbing back into the winning column won’t be easy, but they say it’s time to get back on the right side of the scoreboard.



“What makes you a better to player is competing every day, rather than saying we’re accepting losing and that’s something I really dislike and a lot of the players dislike,” Reds utility player Scooter Gennett said. “Winning starts now and that’s the truth. I think when you look at it from all sides, we’re definitely going to compete and not one person in that clubhouse would say we’re rebuilding right now and expecting a losing season.”



The one constant theme is that the starting pitching has to be better. Last season, with several injuries to guys like Anthony DeSclafani,

Homer Bailey and Brandon Finnegan, the Reds struggled to find a constant rotation and had 16 different pitchers make a start. The starting staff averaged a major league worst five innings a game and had the worst ERA in the majors.



Reds manager Bryan Price has already penciled in four of the five starters in the 2018 rotation – Anthony DeSclafani, Homer Bailey, Luis Castillo and Brandon Finnegan. Those four pitchers made less than 40 combined starts in 2017. If they stay healthy, the Reds believe they can make some noise.



“It starts with us,” Reds starter Brandon Finnegan said. “They can say it’s a rebuild as long as they want, but in our heads we can’t think that way. We’re the best ones for the job and there’s nobody better. That’s how I approach things on the mound. I don’t care if I’m facing Babe Ruth himself, he’s getting my best. We’re going to be good. We’ve got a lot of guys who can swing it and throw the ball. It starts with us. We have to believe that and go out and show it.”



