Fergie's 'different' anthem draws wave of social media derision

(RNN) - It’s hard to steal the show at an event showcasing the best basketball players in the world, but Fergie pulled it off on Sunday night.

The singer, who gained fame in the ‘00s with The Black Eyed Peas, entered the pantheon of cringeworthy national anthem performances at the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Employing a bizarre mix of bad jazz lounge vocals, screeching high notes and a painfully drawn-out finish, Fergie lit social media aflame and even produced a few notable expressions on the faces of NBA stars.

Full video of Fergie singing the National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star game and the priceless reaction from Draymond Green, the players and a few celebs. pic.twitter.com/zcwxGU9S1z — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 19, 2018

Draymond Green, of the Golden State Warriors, was caught by cameras trying to bury the impulse to outright laugh with a knowing smile.

Charles Barkley, on the TNT panel hosting the game’s broadcast, asked with a smirk after the performance, “Can we talk about Fergie’s national anthem?”

Shaq tried to come to her defense, however. “Ah stop, don’t do that, don’t do that to my Fergie, leave her alone,” he said.

The panel agreed that it was a “different” kind of performance.

Charles Barkley on Fergie's #NationalAnthem: "I need a cigarette after that" pic.twitter.com/EvbnmPMkOR — MIKE ¦¦¦¦ ???? (@northexpedition) February 19, 2018

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem... pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018

The performance drew instant comparison to some of the anthem's most infamous renditions, including Roseann Barr at a San Diego Padres game in 1990 and Carl Lewis at an NBA Finals game in 1993.

I think #Fergie can rest easy...with one eye open



pic.twitter.com/oj0cuqco0F — Cemsational Wonder (@IBreatheWonder) February 19, 2018

Roseanne herself even piled on, tweeting that she thought her's was better.

