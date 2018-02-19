Authorities in southwest Ohio on scene of capsized boat

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities are investigating whether anyone is missing after a capsized boat was spotted in the Great Miami River in southwest Ohio.

Fire crews are searching the river in the Moraine area just south of Dayton. No one was found Monday morning in the small boat that had flipped over.

No other information was released immediately.

