Authorities in southwest Ohio on scene of capsized boat

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities are investigating whether anyone is missing after a capsized boat was spotted in the Great Miami River in southwest Ohio.
Fire crews are searching the river in the Moraine area just south of Dayton. No one was found Monday morning in the small boat that had flipped over.
No other information was released immediately.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police are investigating after a man died following an altercation at a Middletown bar.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a man died following an altercation at a Middletown bar.Full Story >
Crews responded to a crash Monday evening in Avondale.Full Story >
Crews responded to a crash Monday evening in Avondale.Full Story >
As of Monday evening, the river stage at Smale Park was 54.2 feet. Flood stage in Cincinnati is 52 feet.Full Story >
As of Monday evening, the river stage at Smale Park was 54.2 feet. Flood stage in Cincinnati is 52 feet.Full Story >
Temperatures will be unseasonably warm and soar to a high of 66 degrees.Full Story >
Temperatures will be unseasonably warm and soar to a high of 66 degrees.Full Story >
As the river continues to flood its banks, it's causing some businesses who use its scenic background to close shop.Full Story >
As the river continues to flood its banks, it's causing some businesses who use its scenic background to close shop.Full Story >