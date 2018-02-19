Wind energy proposals may dictate industry's future in Ohio

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's wind industry is falling behind its neighboring states and now faces two proposals that could go a long way in determining its future.
Wind energy backers say legislation that would ease restrictions stifling new wind farms is needed to revive stalled plans for wind farms in the state. But they warn that another plan before a state board that regulates wind farms sites would add more hurdles for future development.
The American Wind Energy Association says that second proposal would be a death sentence for wind energy in Ohio.
The association says Ohio ranks in the middle of the pack among all states when it comes to wind energy capacity, but it lags behind all of the Midwestern states.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police are investigating after a man died following an altercation at a Middletown bar.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a man died following an altercation at a Middletown bar.Full Story >
Crews responded to a crash Monday evening in Avondale.Full Story >
Crews responded to a crash Monday evening in Avondale.Full Story >
As of Monday evening, the river stage at Smale Park was 54.2 feet. Flood stage in Cincinnati is 52 feet.Full Story >
As of Monday evening, the river stage at Smale Park was 54.2 feet. Flood stage in Cincinnati is 52 feet.Full Story >
Temperatures will be unseasonably warm and soar to a high of 66 degrees.Full Story >
Temperatures will be unseasonably warm and soar to a high of 66 degrees.Full Story >
As the river continues to flood its banks, it's causing some businesses who use its scenic background to close shop.Full Story >
As the river continues to flood its banks, it's causing some businesses who use its scenic background to close shop.Full Story >