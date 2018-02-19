Drone usage: the new rules you need to know about flying near CVG

Rules are changing for drone usage around the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Airport officials say drone users are now able to operate in certain areas within five miles of CVG.

The new rules are thanks to the Federal Aviation Administration's new Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability.

The airport says before LAANC and other technology enhancements, drones weren't allowed within five miles of any airport.

You won't be able to fly just any drone around the airport, however. Officials say CVG has partnered with other Kentucky airports as well as Kentucky State Representative Diane St. Onge to create House Bill 540, also known as the airport safety law.

Airport officials say HB540 requires coordination with CVG as well as the FAA to operate drones in critical areas of the airport, primarily at the ends of the runways during takeoff and landing.

"CVG has once again taken a proactive approach by establishing measures ensuring that the safety of its flying passengers remains paramount,” said Representative Diane St. Onge, Kentucky State House of Representatives. “It was a privilege to work with COO Tim Zeis and his team to draft and pass legislation that would accomplish this top priority for our airport."

Drone operators will be notified when they can coordinate and operate their machines by using Airmap, officials say. Airmap is an app that CVG and the FAA both independently partnered with to execute the LAANC protocols.

