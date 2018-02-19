UC drops, XU doesn't in new rankings

(File) CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -
Xavier remained No. 4 in the country in Monday's new AP top 25 rankings.
The Musketeers had their nine-game winning streaked snapped with a loss to No. 3 Villanova at Cintas Center. The loss did not drop them in the polls, however, as Xavier is again ranked fourth - tying the highest ranking in school history.
Losses to Houston and Wichita State dropped UC from the top ten. The Bearcats are No. 11 in the new Associated Press poll. The loss to Wichita State ended UC's 39-game home winning streak.
Ohio State fell to No. 16 after losses to Penn State and Michigan.
