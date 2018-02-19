UC drops, XU doesn't in new rankings

Xavier remained No. 4 in the country in Monday's new AP top 25 rankings.

The Musketeers had their nine-game winning streaked snapped with a loss to No. 3 Villanova at Cintas Center. The loss did not d rop them in the polls, however, as Xavier is again ranked fourth - tying the highest ranking in school history.

Losses to Houston and Wichita State d ropped UC from the top ten. The Bearcats are No. 11 in the new Associated Press poll. The loss to Wichita State ended UC's 39-game home winning streak.

Ohio State fell to No. 16 after losses to Penn State and Michigan.

