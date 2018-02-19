How you can see 'Get Out' for free today only

Movie theaters have dropped showing 'The Interview' do to the Sony Hackers' threats

If you're looking to 'get out' of the house this Presidents' Day, you can go see the film Get Out for free.

Universal Pictures President of Distribution Jim Orr said the one day showing is a way to commemorate the film's impact.

Orr says he felt that a Presidents' Day screening during Black History Month is a good way to thank fans.

“The success of his stunning vision would not have been possible without the audience’s passion for both Get Out’s groundbreaking storytelling and its deft use of art as society’s mirror.” Orr said.

Cincinnati is one of 55 cities that will be showing the film, the studio said.

Officials say each guest will get one free ticket to the 7 p.m. showing Monday when they request a ticket. However, tickets will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The studio says in order to claim your ticket, you must show a valid ID and pick up your ticket at the AMC box office.

Since the film's release, officials say Get Out has been nominated for four Academy Awards and inspired audiences and artists worldwide.

Technically, the Cincinnati theater selected to show the movie is in Newport. To check the theaters and other cities showing Get Out, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.