Bond set at $750K for man charged with abducting, robbing 84-year-old

Brett Engel (Source: Cincinnati police) Brett Engel (Source: Cincinnati police)
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

A man charged with aggravated robbery and abduction in Symmes Township appeared in court on Monday.

Brent Engel has his bond set at $750,000.

Police said Engel was in her car when the 84-year-old woman unlocked and entered the vehicle. They said he produced a knife and threatened her life, forcing her to drive to various locations in Hamilton County and eventually withdraw money from her bank account.

The victim was not injured.

Engel is a known member of the criminal gang the Cincinnati White Boys, according to police. 

He is due back in court on Feb. 27.

