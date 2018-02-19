Bond set at $750K for man charged with abducting, robbing 84-year-old

A man charged with aggravated robbery and abduction in Symmes Township appeared in court on Monday.

Brent Engel has his bond set at $750,000.

Police said Engel was in her car when the 84-year-old woman unlocked and entered the vehicle. They said he produced a knife and threatened her life, forcing her to drive to various locations in Hamilton County and eventually withdraw money from her bank account.

The victim was not injured.

Engel is a known member of the criminal gang the Cincinnati White Boys, according to police.

He is due back in court on Feb. 27.

