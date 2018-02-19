Kentucky teen accused of threatening to bring gun to school

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky authorities say a teenage boy has been arrested for a social media post in which he allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school.

Kentucky State Police said Monday the 13-year-old boy is being held on a terroristic threatening charge. The teen is a student at Clay County Middle School in eastern Kentucky.

The boy is accused of posting on his Facebook page that he was going to bring a gun to school on Monday. State police say they were notified Sunday about the threat.

State police said the teen was arrested shortly after sending the post. He is being held in the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

