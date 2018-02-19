Man charged in Westwood fatal shooting

Cincinnati Police made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in January.

Police arrested Malik Thompson, 18, on Monday and charged him with murder for the death of Jul Jamar Gray Jr.

The shooting happened on Jan. 23 at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard, police say.

Officers responded to the call around 9 p.m. and say they found two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Emergency responders transported both men to UC Medical Center where Gray, 18, died from his injuries.

