Kentucky attorney general sues opioid distributor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's attorney general has filed another lawsuit against a pharmaceutical distributor linked to a pipeline inundating the state with highly addictive opioid painkillers.

Ohio-based Cardinal Health on Monday became Attorney General Andy Beshear's latest target. Based on its market share, Beshear says Cardinal Health distributed tens of millions of doses of prescription opioids in Kentucky during a yearlong period ending Jan. 31.

Beshear accuses the company of using misleading business practices to flood the state with opioids and failing to report suspiciously large volumes of the shipments to authorities.

Cardinal Health did not immediately respond to a call and email seeking comment.

Beshear recently filed a similar suit against another opioid distributor.

More than 1,400 people died from drug overdoses in Kentucky last year, up 39 percent in three years.

