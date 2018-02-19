Recipes: Dijon-Herb Crusted Salmon with Dill Sauce

Seared Atlantic salmon with forbidden rice and miso butter. (courtesy Red Roost Tavern) CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -
The season of Lent is upon us and if you're looking for a fish recipe to try, The Delish Dish has you covered.
Dijon-Herb Crusted Salmon with Dill Sauce
Serves 4
FISH:
- 4 (6 oz.) salmon filets, skinned
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped Italian parsley
- 2 Tbsp. canola or vegetable oil
- 2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
- 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
SAUCE:
- ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 4 tsp. chopped fresh dill
- 1 Tbsp. milk
- 2 tsp. red wine vinegar
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 425°.
- Arrange the fish fillets on a parchment or foil-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until desired degree of doneness. Remove from oven. Turn on broiler.
- Combine the panko, parsley, oil, thyme, and mustard in a small bowl.
- Spoon panko mixture evenly over the fish. Place plan in oven and broil for 1- 2 minutes until the topping is brown and crispy.
- For the sauce, combine the yogurt, dill, milk and vinegar in a small bowl. Stir to combine. Serve with the salmon.
