Recipes: Dijon-Herb Crusted Salmon with Dill Sauce

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Seared Atlantic salmon with forbidden rice and miso butter. (courtesy Red Roost Tavern) Seared Atlantic salmon with forbidden rice and miso butter. (courtesy Red Roost Tavern)
The season of Lent is upon us and if you're looking for a fish recipe to try, The Delish Dish has you covered.

Dijon-Herb Crusted Salmon with Dill Sauce

Serves 4

FISH:

  • 4 (6 oz.) salmon filets, skinned
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt
  • ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 2 Tbsp. finely chopped Italian parsley
  • 2 Tbsp. canola or vegetable oil
  • 2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
  • 2 tsp. Dijon mustard


SAUCE:

  • ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 4 tsp. chopped fresh dill
  • 1 Tbsp. milk
  • 2 tsp. red wine vinegar

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°.
  2. Arrange the fish fillets on a parchment or foil-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until desired degree of doneness. Remove from oven. Turn on broiler.
  3. Combine the panko, parsley, oil, thyme, and mustard in a small bowl.
  4. Spoon panko mixture evenly over the fish. Place plan in oven and broil for 1- 2 minutes until the topping is brown and crispy.
  5. For the sauce, combine the yogurt, dill, milk and vinegar in a small bowl. Stir to combine. Serve with the salmon.

