Traffic Anchor Rebecca Smith

Rebecca Smith joined the FOX19 Now news team in December of 2017 as a Traffic Anchor. Prior to WXIX, Rebecca was the morning Co-Anchor of the CBS-affiliate in Lexington, KY. She also served news markets in Iowa, Tennessee, Arkansas and Tulsa, OK.

While in Oklahoma, she primarily focused on issues impacting education, including budget troubles and crime in the schools. She led coverage of a fatal district-wide meningitis outbreak in 2010 that impacted hundreds of students and their families in Rogers County.

Rebecca is from Memphis, TN and worked in print journalism as a reporter for The Collierville Herald, her hometown newspaper. That led to her first television job as an Associate Producer for Fox 13 in Memphis.

Rebecca graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications. She spent a semester abroad in Swansea, Wales where she studied politics and media at a British university.

Rebecca is pleased to be covering traffic and news in the Tri-State. In her spare time you can catch her taking long walks with her husband and daughter, going to concerts, traveling and painting.

Do you have a story idea for the show? Email me at RebeccaSmith@fox19now.com, I’d love to hear from you!