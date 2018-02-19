VIDEO: Aerial look at Ohio River floodwaters

Moderate flooding is in the forecast as the Ohio River rises above flood stage.

In the video player above, watch aerial footage of flooding in Ripley, Ohio.

Flood stage in Cincinnati is 52 feet. As of 4 p.m. Monday, the river stage at Smale Riverfront Park is 54.2 feet.

The river is expected to crest just above 56 feet early Wednesday and not fall below flood stage until Friday night.

Here's a timeline:

-The river will crest at 56.1 feet at 1 a.m. Wednesday. It will stay at that level until it begins to fall at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

-It will be below flood stage by 1a.m. Saturday when it should be at 51.5 feet. There will still be some evidence of flooding at that time. To be at a “normal” level, it would need to fall below 45 feet.

Entrances to Beer Sellar and Hooters are impassable on the #ohioriver in Newport, Ky. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/y6SHLGGI4K — Frankie Jupiter WXIX (@FrankieJupiter) February 19, 2018

Somebody's dock just floated past downtown Cincinnati..... They're probably going to want that back. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/yMgMG2eLW2 — Mike Buckingham (@FOX19Buck) February 19, 2018

The water is still coming up along, the now closed, Kellogg Road. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/nbRqQwIG8R — Mike Buckingham (@FOX19Buck) February 19, 2018

