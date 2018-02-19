Police: Man dies after altercation in Middletown bar

Police are investigating after a man died following an altercation at a Middletown bar.

According to police, the fight happened at the Old Crow Bar on Jackson Lane in Middletown early Saturday morning.

Police said upon arrival they found John Wesley Fugate unconscious on the floor near the stage. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives found that Fugate had been involved in an altercation with a man on the stage. During the altercation he fell backwards off the stage and struck his head on the ground, detectives said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the victims funeral expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hoover at 513-425-7796.

