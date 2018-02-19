Students petition White House for full military honors burial for school shooting hero

Junior ROTC cadet Peter Wang was wearing his uniform when he was gunned down during last week’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Source: Allen Breed/AP)

PARKLAND, FL (RNN) – Peter Wang died ushering his fellow students to safety.

Now his classmates want the 15-year-old Florida high school shooting victim and junior ROTC cadet to be buried with full military honors.

They’ve started a petition on the White House website We the People.

“His selfless and heroic actions have led to the survival of dozens in the area,” the petition reads. “Wang died a hero, and deserves to be treated as such, and deserves a full honors military burial.”

The cadet was wearing his uniform when he was gunned down during last week’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

"He was pointing the door open for other people to escape and then he was struck by the bullets," Wang’s classmate and friend Aiden Ortiz told WPLG TV.

By Monday afternoon, the petition had received more than 25,000 signatures. If it gets 100,000 signatures in 30 days, the White House will review and respond to it.

