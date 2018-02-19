Jesse Jackson: LeBron's 'slam dunk for justice is needed'

CHICAGO (AP) - The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he's deeply insulted by a Fox News host's "attack" on Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.
Political commentator Laura Ingraham criticized the three-time NBA champion for his recent comments about social issues, suggesting he should "shut up and dribble."
Jackson says it's important for James, Stephen (STEH'-fehn) Curry, Kevin Durant and other NBA players to keep speaking out against injustice and the behavior of President Donald Trump.
Jackson says people told Jackie Robinson to just play baseball and told Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to stick to the church pulpit but Robinson and King replied that as men they had to speak out in a troubled world.
Jackson said Monday in that tradition James' "slam dunk for justice is needed."
James says he'll continue to "talk about what's really important."
