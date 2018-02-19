River flooding causes business closures

As the river continues to flood its banks, it's causing some businesses who use its scenic background to close shop.

On the Kentucky side of the river in Newport, Beer Sellar and Hooters are closed - their entrance ways are underwater.

Entrances to Beer Sellar and Hooters are impassable on the #ohioriver in Newport, Ky. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/y6SHLGGI4K — Frankie Jupiter WXIX (@FrankieJupiter) February 19, 2018

On the Ohio side, on Kellogg Avenue, Belterra Park Gaming is closed. Parts of Kellogg are covered in water, which is expected to rise.

The gaming facility said it's not expecting any damage from the flood and expects to reopen as soon as it's safe to travel along Kellogg.

Further up the road, the Peddlers Flea Market's parking lot looks like a miniature lake. The manager said the market will have to close for a while.

Peddlers Flea Markets' manager says the market will be closed for a few weeks due to river flooding. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/thI6LUvfhE — Frankie Jupiter WXIX (@FrankieJupiter) February 19, 2018

"A couple of weeks, a couple of weeks have cleaned back up, sanitize and ready to go," Anthony Anderson said.

The Anderson Ferry announced their closure on Twitter. It posted, "We will be closed for a few more days. It looks like the river is going to be above flood stage for a bit."

Even the Belle of Cincinnati has been docked on the Ohio side of the river.

"When the river gets to 52 feet, which is flood stage, we want to get the boat off our dock keep the weight down. So, we bring the boat over here and tie it up and wait till the river goes back down below 52 feet," Boat Captain Kerry Snowden said.

The rising river also prevents the Belle of Cincinnati from passing underneath bridges.

In the meantime, some businesses will have to wait until the water recedes before it's business as usual on the river.

