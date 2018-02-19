TIMELINE: When the Ohio River is expected to crest, fall back below flood stage

As of Monday evening, the river stage at Smale Park was 54.2 feet. Flood stage in Cincinnati is 52 feet.

Rain is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday.

VIDEO: Aerial look at Ohio River floodwaters

Below is a look at how the rest of the week should shake out.

Wednesday

The river is expected to crest on Wednesday around 1 a.m. The peak should be about 56.1 feet.

It's expected to stay at that level through 1 p.m. on Wednesday before it begins to fall.

At stages near 56 feet, widespread backwater flooding along creeks and streams occurs. Backwater flooding also impacts places like Anderson Township, flooding numerous roads and basements.

Locations most affected include low-lying areas near New Richmond, the East End, California and Anderson and Pierce Townships.

Route 8 in Kentucky, Route 56 in Indiana and both Route 52 and old Route 42 flood in areas.

Saturday

The river is expected to dip back below flood stage Saturday around 1 a.m.

It should be around 51.5 feet at that point.

A normal river level is about 45 feet.

Monday's river forecast only goes through Saturday. Stay with FOX19 NOW for river level updates throughout the week.

Authorities are urging drivers to stay away from flooded areas.

