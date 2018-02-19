Gun owner destroys AR-15 in viral video

The raffle was organized before the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, in which an AR-15 was used to kill 17 people.

The raffle was organized before the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, in which an AR-15 was used to kill 17 people.

(RNN) – A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of himself destroying his AR-15 – the same weapon used in the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

New York resident Scott Pappalardo posted the video to his Facebook page Saturday. He starts it off by explaining his rationale.

“I’ve decided today I’m going to make sure this weapon will never be able to take a life – the barrel of this gun will never be pointed at someone,” Pappalardo said, sitting on his porch, holding the high-powered rifle he legally purchased 30 years ago.

Pappalardo said he's a firm believer in the Second Amendment. He even has it tattooed on his right arm. But he also believes a person’s life is more important than the right to own an AR-15, the same gun that suspect Nikolas Cruz allegedly used to kill 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Is the right to own this weapon more important than someone’s life? A weapon like this that can cause so much death and destruction?” Pappalardo said. “I mean, look at the pictures of those victims. Is that right more important? I don’t think so – so I’m going to make sure that will never happen with my weapon.”

Pappalardo then gets up and walks to a nearby buzzsaw, which he uses to cut the gun in half.

“Now, people have always said, ‘There’s so many of them out there.’ Well, now there’s one less,” Pappalardo said.

The video has gotten close to 12 million views. It’s also sparking discussion on Twitter.

