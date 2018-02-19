Mueller's interest in Kushner now includes his efforts to get foreign financing

Robert Mueller is now asking questions about Kushner's personal business dealings during the presidential transition. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - The man assigned to oversee the justice department's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election is taking a closer look at President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Robert Mueller is now asking questions about Kushner's personal business dealings during the presidential transition. Kushner was a lead contact for foreign governments at that time.

It's the first indication that Mueller is exploring Kushner's discussions with potential non-Russian foreign investors, including in China.

Sources told CNN Mueller's team is interested in discussions Kushner had with potential Chinese and Qatari investors to secure money for one of his company's buildings facing financial troubles.

It's not clear what's behind Mueller's interest in the discussions.

His team has not contacted Kushner Companies for information or requested interviews with its executives.

