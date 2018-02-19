McDonald powers NKU to win on senior night

Drew McDonald tied a season-high with 27 points to lead Northern Kentucky University to a 70-51 win over Youngstown State on senior night at BB&T Arena.

McDonald, a junior, also had 12 rebounds as the Norse kept pace with Wright State in Horizon League play. NKU improves to 13-3 in the conference, tied with Wright State for first place.

McDonald finished 11-of-20 from the field and 4-of-9 from behind the arc. The rest of NKU's team -- combined -- only made one more field goal than McDonald.

Playing their final home games at NKU, Lavone Holland and Jordan Garnett combined for 17 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists.

The Norse next play Friday night at Illinois-Chicago.

