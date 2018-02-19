Another teen has been arrested for making a threat against Ross High

An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.Full Story >
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of himself destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Saundra Adams' jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth's voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.
