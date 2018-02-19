Another teen has been arrested for making a threat against Ross High

For the second time in less than a week, an arrest has been made for threats against a Butler County School.

A 14-year-old was arrested Monday for a threat against Ross High School. The teen has been charged with inducing panic

Principal Brian Martin called parents to update them. Martin said every threat will be taken seriously and result in suspension with possible expulsion and criminal charges.

Students were off Monday for President's Day. Classes resume Tuesday.

The arrest comes a week after another 14-year-old at the school was arrested for posting a threat on Snapchat about a school shooting.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.