Police find wanted woman in Goshen home clothes dryer

On Saturday in Goshen, police knocked on the door of a house on State Route 28. The homeowner answered, let the officers in, and those officers went on to find a woman hiding in a clothes dryer.

That woman was Anita Combs. She was arrested.

Authorities say Combs was wanted on a warrant for possession of a drug abuse instrument, as well as failure to appear in court.

She is now in jail.

