Republican gains in secretary of state posts jolt Democrats

By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Democrats are focusing renewed attention and money to help win secretary of state seats, two-thirds of which are held by Republicans.
For the first time in years, the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State expects to target a handful of races in 2018, likely in swing states that could prove important in the 2020 presidential election.
Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill chairs the group. She has watched how Republicans made an effort to control 30 secretary of state offices across the U.S. in recent years, spending millions in the process. She expects to target several key races.
It's the latest salvo in a battle in some states over voter fraud, identification requirements and purging of voter rolls.
