Low-lying areas see river flooding in south, east Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) - Roads and businesses in some low-lying areas have had to close along the Ohio River after days of rain swelled waterways past their banks.
Some businesses were flooded over the long weekend in the city of Pomeroy and other parts of southeast Ohio. Riverside areas along the Ohio in the Cincinnati area were also swamped Monday.
The National Weather Service expects the Ohio to crest early Wednesday in the Cincinnati area at around 56 feet, a level associated with "moderate flooding." Forecasters expect more roads, basements and smaller waterways to flood later in the week with several more days of rainfall ahead.
