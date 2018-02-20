VIDEO: Angry driver shoves woman to ground in road rage incident

Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed. (Source: Jennifer Needham/WFXT/CNN)

NASHUA, NH (WFXT/CNN) – A motorist in New Hampshire, stopped at a traffic light, recorded a shocking confrontation between two other drivers after one accused the other of backing into her.

Jennifer Needham was just pulling up to a stoplight Sunday morning when chaos began unfolding outside her window.

Police say a male driver and the female driver behind him had an altercation further down the road that exploded when both cars stopped at the light and one car bumped the other.

"He was throwing his hands around. You could see, sense he was a little aggravated or angry,” Needham said.

Needham recorded the moments that followed, as the woman confronted the man.

"She said that the guy had backed his car into hers. So, that's when she got out of the car and came up to his window,” Needham said.

The man opened his door, stepped out and shoved the woman to the ground.

Police say drivers need to protect themselves in incidents like this.

"You never know who you're dealing with. You never know where somebody's coming from. You never know what they're up to,” said Lt. Carlos Camacho with Nashua Police.

Needham called 911, but she wishes she could have done more. She says she’s still shaken by what she saw.

"Thank God, there was snow, so that she didn't smack her head and, you know, result in fatal injury. It was just crazy. It happened out of nowhere, pretty much,” Needham said.

Police are not identifying either driver, citing the active investigation. They’re still working to determine if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2018 WFXT, Jennifer Needham via CNN. All rights reserved.