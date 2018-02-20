Ohio businessman, deported after 38 years in US, vows return

By KARIN LAUB

Associated Press

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) - Amer Othman has seen his life turned upside down in an instant.

The Ohio entrepreneur who came to the U.S. 38 years ago and won praise for helping revive once-blighted downtown Youngstown, was arrested during what he thought was another check-in with immigration authorities.

He was detained for two weeks and deported to his native Jordan.

Othman's supporters in the U.S. view such treatment as a particularly egregious example of the Trump administration's ramped-up deportation campaign that potentially targets anyone lacking the right papers, including long-time residents with American spouses and children.

Supporters of the crackdown say immigration rules must be enforced, regardless of family or community ties of those targeted.

Othman spoke at his sister's apartment in Jordan's capital, Amman. He says he'll fight to return to "my Youngstown."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.