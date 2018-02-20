Trump offers support for background checks on gun buys

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.Full Story >
A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.Full Story >
Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.Full Story >
Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.Full Story >
President Donald Trump and Mitt Romney have been at odds off and on, but they now see eye to eye on Romney's bid for a Senate seat from Utah.Full Story >
President Donald Trump and Mitt Romney have been at odds off and on, but they now see eye to eye on Romney's bid for a Senate seat from Utah.Full Story >
The new map substantially overhauls a Republican-drawn congressional map widely viewed as among the nation's most gerrymandered.Full Story >
The new map substantially overhauls a Republican-drawn congressional map widely viewed as among the nation's most gerrymandered.Full Story >
Months after surviving a mass shooting himself, a father says he doesn’t know what to tell his son, now a mass shooting survivor, too.Full Story >
Months after surviving a mass shooting himself, a father says he doesn’t know what to tell his son, now a mass shooting survivor, too.Full Story >
The raffle was organized before the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, in which an AR-15 was used to kill 17 people.Full Story >
The raffle was organized before the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, in which an AR-15 was used to kill 17 people.Full Story >
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of himself destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.Full Story >
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of himself destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.Full Story >
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.Full Story >
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.Full Story >
A former student opened fire at the end of the day at a Parkland, FL, high school. There are multiple fatalities.Full Story >
A former student opened fire at the end of the day at a Parkland, FL, high school. There are multiple fatalities.Full Story >
Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.Full Story >
Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.Full Story >
A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.Full Story >
A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.Full Story >
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.Full Story >
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.Full Story >
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsFull Story >
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsFull Story >
Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequalityFull Story >
Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequalityFull Story >
Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisiveFull Story >
Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisiveFull Story >
Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun lawsFull Story >
Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun lawsFull Story >
Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles awayFull Story >
Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles awayFull Story >
President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and MoscowFull Story >
President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and MoscowFull Story >
'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiereFull Story >
'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiereFull Story >
President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shootingFull Story >
President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shootingFull Story >
President Donald Trump meets school shooting survivors at Florida hospital, praises doctors, nurses and first responders for their 'incredible workFull Story >
President Donald Trump meets school shooting survivors at Florida hospital, praises doctors, nurses and first responders for their 'incredible workFull Story >
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.Full Story >
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.Full Story >