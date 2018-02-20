Judge stops village from cutting water to mobile home park

MALVERN, Ohio (AP) - A judge has issued a temporary restraining order to stop an Ohio village from cutting off water to residents of a mobile home park.
The Canton Repository reports the village of Malvern was about to stop water service at Sandy Creek Estates Mobile Home Park because those responsible for the bill allowed the past due amount to grow to more than $15,000.
Attorneys representing the residents of the mobile home park requested a temporary restraining order last month.
The Carroll County Municipal Court has created an escrow account for tenants to make rent payments. It also created a new water service account.
An attorney for Malvern says he doesn't know how long the arrangement will last, but the village plans to try and collect the past due amount.
Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
