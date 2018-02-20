Historic building collapses, nearby businesses close

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) - A historic building has collapsed in Ohio, leading officials to close nearby businesses until it is stabilized or torn down.
Medina Fire Chief Bob Painter says the back canopy of the three-story Medina building collapsed Sunday during the town's Ice Festival. He says residents called to report the damage around 9 a.m. Monday as the back walls on the building's first floor caved in.
First responders arrived as the walls on the building's second and third floors crumbled. The building was not occupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.
Painter says the building had a water leak that may have caused the wooden beams to rot. The official cause of the collapse has not been determined.
Built in 1873, the building currently houses a home decor store.
