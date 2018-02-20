New judge takes over post for judge against gay adoption

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) - A new judge has taken over for a Kentucky judge who retired amid controversy over his objection to hearing adoption cases involving gay and lesbian adults.

The Glasgow Daily Times reports 49-year-old Traci Peppers was sworn in last week to fill the vacancy left by former Judge W. Mitchell Nance.

The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission publicly reprimanded Nance after he stepped down, saying he violated canons prohibiting judges from showing bias based on sexual orientation, race, religion and national origin.

Peppers was appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin as an interim family court judge for Barren and Metcalfe counties until voters decide in the 2018 general election who will finish Nance's term.

Peppers and attorney Mica Wood Pence will appear on the ballot in November.

Information from: Glasgow Daily Times, http://www.glasgowdailytimes.com

