Kentucky election to replace lawmaker who killed himself

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A special election in Kentucky to replace a state representative who killed himself last year includes both the man's widow and a retired teacher who held the seat for six years.
Voters in House District 49 will go to the polls Tuesday to choose between Democrat Linda Belcher and Republican Rebecca Johnson.
Former Rep. Dan Johnson killed himself in December after facing allegations he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in his basement. Johnson denied the allegations until his death. His widow, Rebecca Johnson, says her husband was a victim of "an assault from the left that wasn't true."
Democrat Linda Belcher held the seat before narrowly losing to Johnson in 2016. Belcher was first elected in 2008 when she replaced her husband on the ballot, who was killed in a car wreck.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
