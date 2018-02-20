Crash slows SB I-75 just before Brent Spence

A crash is slowing traffic on southbound Interstate 75 just before the Brent Spence Bridge Tuesday morning.
Two vehicles collided on the highway as it curves toward the bridge about 6 a.m., according to Cincinnati police.
The left lane is blocked, and we are starting to see a backup on the highway.
You might want to take southbound I-71 to avoid delays.
Seeing a little backup 75-S at 6th St. bc of accident on Brent Spence bridge. @fox19 #CincyTraffic pic.twitter.com/H7mvMshW9u— Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) February 20, 2018
