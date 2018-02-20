Crash slows SB I-75 just before Brent Spence - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crash slows SB I-75 just before Brent Spence

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A crash is slowing traffic on southbound Interstate 75 just before the Brent Spence Bridge Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles collided on the highway as it curves toward the bridge about 6 a.m., according to Cincinnati police.

The left lane is blocked, and we are starting to see a backup on the highway.

You might want to take southbound I-71 to avoid delays.

