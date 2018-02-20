Report: EU would squeeze US juice, whiskey in trade spat

BERLIN (AP) - A German newspaper reports the European Union is drawing up a list of U.S. products to target - including orange juice and Kentucky bourbon - if Washington restricts imports of aluminum and steel.
The U.S. Commerce Department last week urged President Donald Trump to impose tariffs or quotas on foreign-made metals, citing national security concerns.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily reported Tuesday the European Commission plans to retaliate with tariffs on U.S. agricultural products, but also whiskey and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas declined to comment on the list but said the EU would take "appropriate measures to defend EU industry."
He said in Brussels "we stand ready to react swiftly and appropriately in case our exports are affected by any restrictive trade measures from the United States."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Ohio River at Portsmouth, Maysville, Meldahl Dam, and Cincinnati.Full Story >
A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Ohio River at Portsmouth, Maysville, Meldahl Dam, and Cincinnati.Full Story >
When it was announced in 2003 that Marvin Lewis would assume the role as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, history would be made.Full Story >
When it was announced in 2003 that Marvin Lewis would assume the role as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, history would be made.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Fire Department Fire Investigative Unit is investigating the cause of a fire after a woman was injured Saturday night.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Fire Department Fire Investigative Unit is investigating the cause of a fire after a woman was injured Saturday night.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for a man they say robbed a Hartwell grocery store Saturday night.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for a man they say robbed a Hartwell grocery store Saturday night.Full Story >
A small boy was hit by a vehicle and seriously hurt in Avondale Monday night, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
A small boy was hit by a vehicle and seriously hurt in Avondale Monday night, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >