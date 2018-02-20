Police looking for Hartwell Kroger robbery suspect

Cincinnati police are looking for a man they say robbed a Hartwell grocery store Saturday night.

Police say the man came into the Kroger at 8241 Vine Street, implied he had a gun, and demanded money from the service desk of U.S. currency.

He is described as being around 6 feet 2 inches in height, and weighing around 180 pounds with blue eyes. Police say he was wearing tan coveralls and a black hoodie with what appeared to be a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati police.

