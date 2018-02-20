Man suspected of shooting girl waiting in car due in court

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A man suspected of fatally shooting a 4-year-old girl as she sat in the back seat of a car is set to make his initial appearance in a northeastern Ohio court.

Police say 31-year-old Darnell Bitting was arrested Saturday in Akron for the Friday night shooting of Janaya Swain.

Bitting has been held on charges including murder. It wasn't clear whether he had an attorney ahead of his arraignment expected Tuesday in Akron Municipal Court.

Akron police say the shooting happened after Janaya's mother drove to a home to retrieve belongings from Bitting and broke some windows. Police say Bitting stepped outside with a rifle and fired once at the car, striking one of several children waiting in the vehicle.

Janaya was pronounced dead at a hospital.

