Woman arrested after decapitated dog found during animal cruelty investigation

A woman is facing three counts of animal cruelty after the dog warden said officials discovered four dead animals, including a decapitated dog, at her home.

According to Butler County Dog Warden Kurt Merbs, investigators found the bodies of three dogs at a Middletown residence where Tina Marie Jackson was living.

Authorities found only a severed head of the fourth deceased dog. Investigators said the head was not chewed off by an animal and appears to have been cut off by an instrument.

Jackson told authorities that two of the dogs got into a fight and died. She said another dog passed away because she forgot it was out in the cold.

The warden said her reasons for their deaths did not completely add up to what officials found.

Necropsies indicate that the three dogs that still had bodies were emaciated, meaning they either starved to death or died in the cold weather.

A fifth dog, that was alive, was also discovered at the home. That dog, the warden said, had not been on the property very long. The dog was taken and put into the care of a local rescue.

On Friday, officials called Jackson in and questioned her about the dog deaths. The warden said Jackson admitted that she had "fallen on hard times" and ran out of dog food and didn't know who to call for help.

"Anytime we come across animals dead and find it's from neglect, it's very frustrating because we are here to help," Merbs said. "It's always a senseless death. There's no reason for it."

Jackson was arrested and is now facing three felony charges of cruelty to a companion animal.

