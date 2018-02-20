Poll: Trump, Congress not doing enough to prevent mass shootings

Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.

(RNN) – Most Americans believe President Donald Trump and Congress aren’t doing enough to prevent mass shootings, a Washington Post-ABC News poll shows.

More than three-quarters of those surveyed say Congress could do more, and 62 percent say the same for Trump.

The poll of 808 adults was taken Feb. 15-18, in the immediate aftermath of the shooting in Florida that killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A majority believes more effective mental health screening and treatment, along with stricter gun control laws, could have prevented the Parkland, FL, shooting.

More than seven in 10 across all major political lines support improved mental health efforts, according to the poll.

The same can’t be said for gun control. While 58 percent of Americans back stricter gun control laws, there’s a strong partisan divide:

Democrats – 86 percent

Republicans – 29 percent

Independents – 57 percent

Public opinion may be making its way to Washington DC, as Trump announced this week that he supports congressional efforts to improve background checks for gun purchases.

